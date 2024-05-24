Latest Coverage
Sarah McLachlan Adds Canadian Leg to 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' Anniversary Tour
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
As Sarah McLachlan hits the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, she has just added a Canadian leg...
Jack White Wary of Windsor Wanting Its Own Zug Island
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
I've honestly been loving Jack White's becoming-too-online character arc. Now he's really given us a look inside the four lobes of his brain...
Watch Nelly Furtado Play CanCon Radio Classics at Her Tiny Desk Concert
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado flew like a bird to the NPR offices with an all-Canadian band in tow for her very own Tiny Desk Concert, at which she...
Five Must-Sees Acts at TD Toronto Jazz Fest 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Celebrating its 37th year, TD Toronto Jazz Fest is scattering some heat across the city, celebrating the best in hip-hop, Afrobeat, alterna...
Travis Scott and Live Nation Settle All Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuits
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of the 10 concertgoers who died during the fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott's...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 24, 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Category is: things I need, a DJ succeeds, corporate greed, Bill Maher requires weed, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Robbie Robertson's Children Sue His Widow over $6 Million Home, Cite Elder Abuse
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Robbie Robertson's children from his first marriage are suing his widow Janet Zuccarini for elder abuse amidst a dispute over his Beverley...
"Turn it up" with PinkPantheress's New Track
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Ahead of her next collaboration with Kaytranada, Pinkpantheress has shared the standalone single "Turn it up."The singer and producer's...