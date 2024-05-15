Folk and Country
8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in May 2024
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
We're about a month out from the summer solstice, but it's starting to feel like summer's already here — beers and beaches and sunburns...
Monsters of Folk Reissue Debut Album with Five New Songs
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Monsters of Folk are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their first and only album with a new, expanded edition of the effort. The super...
Neko Case Books Fall 2024 Tour
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Neko Case is hitting the road this fall. Throughout September and October, the country noir singer will tour throughout the East Coast and...
Someone Turned Waxahatchee's "Right Back to It" into a Trance Banger
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Do you occupy the centre of the Venn diagram of people who love Waxahatchee's gorgeous new album 'Tigers Blood' and people who attended a...
Myriam Gendron's 'Mayday' Speaks to the Future and the Past
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Every mother is a child, and within that dynamic lies a compelling tension, which Myriam Gendron explores on her brilliant...
Graham Nash Plays Ottawa, Quebec City on North American Tour
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
Last year saw Graham Nash release his first new album in seven years, and the songwriter has 'Now' announced plans to take the effort...
The Decemberists' Colin Meloy Calls Toronto’s History a "Big Dumb Rock Club"
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
Drake can't catch a break. And should he? That's a question for another day... Today, amid all the strays he's been catching in the...
Frank Turner Says "Fuck That" to Becoming a Legacy Act
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
In a recent interview, Frank Turner said that his new album, 'Undefeated,' is the best work of his career. It's a bold claim for an article...