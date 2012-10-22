CMJ
Mac DeMarco
Public Assembly, Brooklyn, NY, October 19
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2012
Montreal's Mac DeMarco might have recently linked up with Captured Tracks to release 2, but don't confuse him with the clean-cut, summery f...
Dent May
Public Assembly, Brooklyn, NY, October 19
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2012
Dent May is best known as a ukulele troubadour, which is precisely why Do Things was so surprising. Here, backed by a full band, May experi...
Vatican Shadow
Poisson Rouge, New York, NY, October 20
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2012
Vatican Shadow, who just released Ornamented Walls, often gets called dark ambient, which is only partially true. Knob-twiddler Dominick Fe...
Autre Ne Veut
Poisson Rouge, New York, NY, October 20
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2012
Brooklyn local Autre Ne Veut is staking his claim as R&B's next morbid, art-damaged sensation, yet live, his performance has more in common...
King Tuff
The Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY, October 18
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2012
Is there a polite way to tell a band that they've overstayed their welcome? Because King Tuff, Kyle Thomas's lobotomized glam-garage projec...
METZ
The Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY, October 18
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2012
Hype — right now, METZ has it in fistfuls. Yes, they somehow managed to linked up with Sub Pop for their debut album. Sure, that debu...
The Affair
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
All eyes were on the compelling front-woman with a Debbie Harry drawl, commanding the stage while the keyboards and guitars quietly wrestle...
Beans and Holy Fuck
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
Beans has a large part to do with the continuing existence of Holy Fuck, having nabbed them early on to be his trial-by-fire backing band a...