CMJ
Deerhoof
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
Paring down to a power trio clears out some of Deerhoofs cacophonous clutter, which only means their formidable powers are even more feroc...
Angela Desveaux
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
Breezing through NYC for less than 12 hours, Angela Desveaux and her band plugged into borrowed equipment and displayed why her debut album...
Erase Errata
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
In the swank surroundings of the Hiro Ballroom, Erase Erratas driving post-punk dance energy was met by a reverent crowd who were silent e...
The Fall
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
Fall front-man Mark E. Smith is the only remnant of the Manchester bands line-ups from the late 70s to the late 90s, leaving the back-up...
Girl Talk
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
After nearly nodding off during a succession of dull indie rock acts, I got a welcome second wind from Gregg Gillis, aka Girl Talk, mash-up...
Malajube
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
With no shortage of Québécois-French speakers and conspicuous Montreal music scenesters in the room, it was no surprise that Malajube got l...
Nous Non Plus
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
If you prefer a bit of fakery with your Frenchitude, Nous Non Plus bring it en masse. A friend with slightly sharper French skills than min...
Pit Er Pat
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2007
Pit er Pat may be led by an icily detached singer who plays sparse keyboard lines but its the drummer who glues everything together with a...