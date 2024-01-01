Starring Katheryn Winnick, Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Abbey LeeSelf-described by original writer Stephen King as his magnum opus,— an eight-book series blending elements of sci-fi, dark fantasy, horror and westerns — has long been of interest to Hollywood types (J.J. Abrams and Ron Howard were originally tied to the project). Now, after over a decade in production purgatory, Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel presents an adaptation that’s less by the books and more a reimagined retelling. Judging by an early trailer that leaked in late October, the stylistic, surreal story was worth the wait, especially for star Matthew McConaughey, who apparently chose the film over a role inin the hopes of being an integral part of a whole new series. (Sony)