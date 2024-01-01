Lady Macbeth
Directed by William Oldroyd
Release Date: July 28
Starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Fairbank, Cosmo Jarvis
For this noir-tinged historical drama set in 19th century England, acclaimed theatre director William Oldroyd seamlessly transitions to the silver screen for a violent, sexual and striking take on Nikolai Leskov's famous four-part opera Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District. Early reviews from the Toronto International Film Festival praised its young lead (Marcella star Florence Pugh), as well as Oldroyd’s expertly placed camera work and jaw-dropping, natural visuals — a surprising strength for a newcomer. For fans of art-house cinema and films with strong female leads. (D Films)
For this noir-tinged historical drama set in 19th century England, acclaimed theatre director William Oldroyd seamlessly transitions to the silver screen for a violent, sexual and striking take on Nikolai Leskov's famous four-part opera Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District. Early reviews from the Toronto International Film Festival praised its young lead (Marcella star Florence Pugh), as well as Oldroyd’s expertly placed camera work and jaw-dropping, natural visuals — a surprising strength for a newcomer. For fans of art-house cinema and films with strong female leads. (D Films)