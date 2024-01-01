Starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Fairbank, Cosmo JarvisFor this noir-tinged historical drama set in 19th century England, acclaimed theatre director William Oldroyd seamlessly transitions to the silver screen for a violent, sexual and striking take on Nikolai Leskov's famous four-part opera. Early reviews from the Toronto International Film Festival praised its young lead (Marcella star Florence Pugh), as well as Oldroyd’s expertly placed camera work and jaw-dropping, natural visuals — a surprising strength for a newcomer. For fans of art-house cinema and films with strong female leads. (D Films)