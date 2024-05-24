music news
Robbie Robertson's Children Sue His Widow over $6 Million Home, Cite Elder Abuse
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Robbie Robertson's children from his first marriage are suing his widow Janet Zuccarini for elder abuse amidst a dispute over his Beverley...
"Turn it up" with PinkPantheress's New Track
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Ahead of her next collaboration with Kaytranada, Pinkpantheress has shared the standalone single "Turn it up."The singer and producer's...
Aysanabee, Jackie, Nefe Join Dead Dog Records' Alteredfest Lineup
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Altered by Mom have announced a one-day festival in partnership with Toronto's Dead Dog Records, taking place on June 8, running noon till...
Amy Poehler Was Covered in Spaghetti on the Cover of a Yo La Tengo CD Single
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Nobody's asking what my favourite Yo La Tengo album is; but if you were, I'd probably say 'And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out.' The ...
Oasis Detail 'Definitely Maybe' 30th Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
As Liam Gallagher readies his 30th anniversary tour of 'Definitely Maybe' sans his brother, Oasis have decided a reissue is good enough if...
Cassie Responds to Diddy Assault Video Leak: "Open Your Heart to Believing Victims the First Time"
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, in November, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and...
Hank Azaria Forms Bruce Springsteen Cover Band
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After getting a taste for the music industry in his role on 'The Idol,' Hank Azaria has announced that he'll do the same in real life with...
Clairo Announces Third Album 'Charm,' Shares "Sexy to Someone"
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
To some, Clairo's sophomore album — 2021's Jack Antonoff-produced 'Sling' — felt like it came out of left field. Her 2019 debut 'Immunity' ...