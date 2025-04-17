As Nova Scotia's Stan Rogers Folk Festival returns for its 28th edition this summer, organizers have announced both the festival lineup as well as the travelling Stanfest Roadshow.

The main festival runs July 21 to 27 in Canso, NS, while the Stanfest Roadshow will make seven stops throughout Nova Scotia's Guysborough County.

Performers at the main part of the Stan Rogers Folk Festival include Sloan, Jah'Mila, Adam Baldwin, the Stanfields, J.P. Cormier, Logan Staats, Mary Gauthier, Abigail Lapell and more. See the full lineup at the event's website.

The festival will also bring more than two dozen acts on the road for the Stanfest Roadshow, including Mary Gauthier, JP Cormier, Shane Pendergast and more. See the travelling schedule here.

Tickets are on sale now. Head to the Stan Rogers Folk Festival's website for more information.