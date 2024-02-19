music news
Joel Plaskett Unveils New Album 'One Real Reveal,' Fall Canadian Tour
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Four years on from his quadruple album '44,' Joel Plaskett has plans to release a new record led by the single "Rainy Day Janey," and embark...
Sufjan Stevens Details 'Seven Swans' 20th Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In 2004, Sufjan Stevens released his banjo-forward, extra-Christian fourth studio album Seven Swans. Now, 20 years later, the album is gett...
Sloan Announce 'Smeared' Box Set, First Vinyl Pressing of 'Peppermint' EP for Third Annual Garage Sale
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Sloan are hosting another edition of their annual garage sale, and they've announced a couple of special releases just for the occasion...
Leif Vollebekk Details New Album 'Revelation'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Smooth crooning Montreal singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk is back with plans for a new album due September 27 on...
Liam Gallagher Shares More About His 'Definitely Maybe' Tour
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
While Oasis are definitely maybe teasing something, it's highly unlikely that a reunion is near. That hasn't stopped Liam Gallagher from...
US Department of Justice Calls for Breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation, accusing the Ticketmaster parent company of...
OMBIIGIZI Announce New Single
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
In addition to Zoon prepping a new album, Daniel Monkman's other band also have new material on the way: OMBIIGIZI's new single drops next...
Train Founding Member Charlie Colin Dead at 58
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
'TMZ' reports that Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, has been found dead. He was 58. According to the musician's mother, he passed...