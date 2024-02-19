music features
girl in red Is Levelling Up: "I Think the Album Is Fucking Sick"
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2024
Marie Ulven is ready to level up. Without giving too much away, the 25-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter — better known as girl in red ...
Nicolette & the Nobodies Find Universal Spirit of Country Music: "I Don't Think It Matters Where You're From"
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
On the cover of old-school country band Nicolette & the Nobodies' new LP, 'The Long Way,' band leader Nicolette Hoang...
METZ Rank Their 5 Best Songs
PUBLISHED Apr 10, 2024
After spending over a decade and a half kicking up a noisy racket, METZ are ushering in a new chapter. It's not that 'Up on Gravity Hill'...
iskwē's Vulnerable Strength: "I Had a Good Front, but I Was a Mess"
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
When I ask iskwē why she recorded her fourth and latest album, 'nīna,' in Mexico City, she smiles in that honeyed way of hers that leaves...
Blunt Chunks' Painful Transformation Brought Her a "Toronto Diss Track" and a Beautiful Album
PUBLISHED Apr 8, 2024
I meet Caitlin Woelfle-O'Brien at the historic Broadview Hotel, which she promptly informs me used to be a strip club. "When they first...
Five Must-See Acts at the Ottawa Jazz Festival 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
Founded in 1980, the Ottawa Jazz Festival has brought all-star acts to Canada's capitol for more than 40 years. The festival takes a broad...
Vampire Weekend Ditch "Smartass Stuff" and Ask the Big Questions
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2024
For Ezra Koenig, Vampire Weekend haven't been gone that long. "The five years flew by," he says. "Five years doesn't feel long anymore. So...
Khruangbin Go from Farm to Fame: "We've Done Everything That You Shouldn't Do"
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2024
"I always say we're the band that did every single thing wrong." Over a Friday morning Zoom call, Khruangbin drummer Donald "DJ" Johnson...