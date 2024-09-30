music features
Spencer Krug Ranks His Favourite Song from Each of His Projects, Including Wolf Parade, Moonface and Sunset Rubdown
PUBLISHED Sep 20, 2024
Normally, our High 5 column features an artist ranking the five best songs from their own discography. The snag with Spencer Krug, however,...
The Tragically Hip's "Warts and All" Documentary Shows That Canadians Can "Create Great Art Here at Home"
PUBLISHED Sep 19, 2024
When interviewing comedian Will Arnett for the career-spanning docuseries 'The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,' director Mike Downie...
Five Must-See Acts at Toronto’s Project Nowhere 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 19, 2024
Project Nowhere is back this October 3 to 5 to bring multi-dimensional music experiences to Toronto's West End, descending upon seven venue...
Kelly McMichael Shines a Light on the East Coast's Vibrant DIY Scene
PUBLISHED Sep 18, 2024
Kelly McMichael moved to St. John's more than a decade ago, but when Exclaim! reaches her on the phone, she jokes briefly about the...
Jamie xx Loves Small Clubs, but Wants to Go "Big" on 'In Waves' Tour
PUBLISHED Sep 17, 2024
In the shockwave of 2015 debut solo album 'In Colour,' Jamie xx appeared to drop an era-defining, industry-levelling grenade of an...
The Jesus Lizard on "Brutal Quality Control" and the Time Dave Grohl Kicked David Yow Out of a Nirvana Reunion
PUBLISHED Sep 13, 2024
For the Jesus Lizard's first album in 26 years, guitarist Duane Denison had a vision. "I was never worried about it," he says, from his home...
John Early Doesn't Know What Toronto Is, but He Still Has a Lot to Teach Us
PUBLISHED Sep 12, 2024
In his latest musical comedy special, 'Now More Than Ever,' John Early jokes about his lack of knowledge about history and other high school...
The Dare Only Owns One Suit
PUBLISHED Sep 12, 2024
When Harrison Patrick Smith hops on our Zoom call, he's wearing a black blazer, a white T-shirt, and big wired headphones. This comes as no...