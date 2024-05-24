music features
Five Must-See Acts at New Brunswick's AREA 506 Festival
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Prepare to go runnin' through the 6 with your woes — the 506, that is. In case you didn't know, the 506 area code is in New Brunswick — and...
Five Must-See Acts from the 2024 Vancouver International Jazz Fest
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
Now 39 years in, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival is firmly entrenched in its city's music scene — all year round through the Coas...
Five Must-See Acts at Westward Music Festival 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
Vancouver's Westward Music Festival has spent the last few years on COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus. Back in Mount Pleasant this June 22...
Jon Bon Jovi Reflects on His Star-Making Moment in 1980s Vancouver: "It Was the Wild West"
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
Bon Jovi are synonymous with their home state of New Jersey: they're friends with Bruce Springsteen, their frontman proudly wears a "New...
Five Must-See Acts at Ontario's All Your Friends Fest 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
"It's about time." That was the resounding sentiment when Canada finally announced its own emo nostalgia festival, All Your Friends Fest...
Cadence Weapon vs. the Algorithm: "Tech and the Music Industry Are at Odds with the Spiritual Power of Music"
PUBLISHED Apr 23, 2024
Recalling how Cadence Weapon found it "so hard to connect" in the impassioned call to action that closes his 2021 album Parallel World made...
Hot-Take Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department': Gossip That Outshines Murky Production
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
We're nearing the halfway point of this decade, and it's hard to think of a moment of it that hasn't been dominated by Taylor Swift...
Taylor Swift's 25 Best Songs Ranked
PUBLISHED Apr 18, 2024
When we first published our ranking of Taylor Swift's best songs in October 2022, she was on the verge of releasing her 10th album...