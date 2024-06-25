Zach Bryan Hails 'The Great American Bar Scene' on New Album

Fans can hear new songs ahead of time at 20 of his favourite watering holes in the US (and one in Toronto)

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jun 25, 2024

Oh say, can you see? Fair-weathered anti-Ticketmaster crusader Zach Bryan has announced his fifth studio album — and he'll drink to that.

Featuring the hue-indebted previously released singles "Pink Skies" and "Purple Gas," The Great American Bar Scene will be released on July 4 (obviously) through Warner Records. It follows Bryan's eponymous 2023 record and is now available for pre-order.

While no tracklist details have been provided, Bryan has previously teased collaborations with Noah Kahan, whom he recruited to feature on a version of "Sarah's Place" last year, and Bon Iver. The Great American Bar Scene is said to consist of 18 tracks: 17 songs and one poem.

"A preface to the record is coming soon," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram. "Thank you guys and I am blown away daily. I am the most blessed man on the planet and from everyone [who] worked on this record: we love you more than words could say."

Fans can be among the first to hear some of Bryan's new songs at 20 of his favourite bars in the US — and one in Toronto, Charlotte's Room on King West — starting June 24. See the full list of select watering holes below.

Toronto, ON - Charlotte's Room
Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox
Montclair, NJ - Eagan & Sons
Rumson, NJ - Barnacle Bill's
Seattle, WA - Blarney Stone Pub
Dewy, OK - Doobies Bar
Franklin, TN - Fox & Locke
Oologah, OK - Iron Horse Saloon
Covington, KY - Larry's All American Cafe
Philadelphia, PA - McGlinchy's
Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge
Jackson, WY - Million Dollar Cowboy Bar
Marlington, WV - Old Mountain Tavern
Berea, OH - Polish Village
Owasso, OK - Rooster's Sports Bar & Grill
Portland, OR - Sandy Hut
St. Louis, MO - Saratoga Lanes
Idaho City, ID - The Gold Mine Restaurant and Saloon
Glendale, CA - The San Fernando
Austin, TX - The Water Tank
Boston, MA - Shannon Tavern

