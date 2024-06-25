Zach Bryan Hails 'The Great American Bar Scene' on New Album

Oh say, can you see? Fair-weathered anti-Ticketmaster crusader Zach Bryan has announced his fifth studio album — and he'll drink to that.

Featuring the hue-indebted previously released singles "Pink Skies" and "Purple Gas," The Great American Bar Scene will be released on July 4 (obviously) through Warner Records. It follows Bryan's eponymous 2023 record and is now available for pre-order.

While no tracklist details have been provided, Bryan has previously teased collaborations with Noah Kahan, whom he recruited to feature on a version of "Sarah's Place" last year, and Bon Iver. The Great American Bar Scene is said to consist of 18 tracks: 17 songs and one poem.

"A preface to the record is coming soon," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram. "Thank you guys and I am blown away daily. I am the most blessed man on the planet and from everyone [who] worked on this record: we love you more than words could say."

Fans can be among the first to hear some of Bryan's new songs at 20 of his favourite bars in the US — and one in Toronto, Charlotte's Room on King West — starting June 24. See the full list of select watering holes below.

Toronto, ON - Charlotte's Room

Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox

Montclair, NJ - Eagan & Sons

Rumson, NJ - Barnacle Bill's

Seattle, WA - Blarney Stone Pub

Dewy, OK - Doobies Bar

Franklin, TN - Fox & Locke

Oologah, OK - Iron Horse Saloon

Covington, KY - Larry's All American Cafe

Philadelphia, PA - McGlinchy's

Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge

Jackson, WY - Million Dollar Cowboy Bar

Marlington, WV - Old Mountain Tavern

Berea, OH - Polish Village

Owasso, OK - Rooster's Sports Bar & Grill

Portland, OR - Sandy Hut

St. Louis, MO - Saratoga Lanes

Idaho City, ID - The Gold Mine Restaurant and Saloon

Glendale, CA - The San Fernando

Austin, TX - The Water Tank

Boston, MA - Shannon Tavern