I suppose it had simply been too long since we had to cover some weird-ass fan behaviour at a concert. As we all know, things were already going some type of way at Katy Perry's post-space mission Lifetimes Tour, which is currently making the rounds in Australia. At the pop star's second show at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena last night (June 9), a man was arrested and charged after crashing the stage — during which he took the opportunity to floss, of all things.

This man, "serial prankster" Johnson Wen, is known as Pyjama Man on TikTok — and similarly stage-crashed the Weeknd's concert at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium last fall. He jumped onto the platform while Perry was performing 2008's "Hot N Cold," putting his arm around the visibly confused and understandably frightened artist, who managed to shrug him off and walk away. For some reason, Wen then proceeded to do the dance first popularized by an American schoolboy remembered online as "the backpack kid."

"There's never going to be another show like this, so just enjoy it, Sydney," Perry told the crowd as Wen was wrestled off the stage and out of the venue by security. Before the song's next chorus, she shouted, "What the hell is going on?!"

After being detained, Wen was arrested and taken to Auburn Police Station, where he was charged with the obstruction of a person in performance of work or duties, as well as unlawful entry into "inclosed lands" [via Rolling Stone AU/NZ]. He was granted conditional bail and banned from the Sydney Olympic Park precinct for the next six months.

Watch fan-shot footage of Wen's wildly long tenure on Perry's stage below.