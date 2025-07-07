Good luck to anyone making the journey up to Rogers Stadium this week in Toronto! In this second week of July, Toronto is hosting shows in the biggest and smallest venues in the city, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the larger-than-life theatrics of a massive stadium concert and the intimate familiarity of a house show.

Including a four-day-long stay from Coldplay and PUP (pictured above) beginning their Toronto takeover at the end of the week, here are the can't-miss concerts coming to the 416 this week.

Coldplay

Rogers Stadium, July 7–8, 11–12

After breaking the record for biggest stadium shows in the century earlier this year, Coldplay will be hitting the stage at the newly opened (and hopefully better equipped) Rogers Stadium at the beginning and end of this week.

Bess Atwell

Sound Garage, July 8

UK singer-songwriter Bess Atwell is touring in support of her third studio album Light Sleeper this summer, and will be performing an intimate set at the Sound Garage amidst her Canadian festival commitments.

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Budweiser Stage, July 9

It's about to get weird, as "Weird Al" Yankovic is rolling into town for a single Canadian show at Budweiser Stage on his Bigger & Weirder Tour.

R4A Fest

The Baby G, July 10–12

Ready 4 Anything Records is taking over the Baby G this weekend in a head-banging, lively celebration of local talent. Among the acts on the festival bill are Burner, Dumb Crush, MVLL CRIMES, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Roach and more.

Kestrels

Monarch Tavern, July 12

Kestrels' Better Wonder was one of Exclaim!'s most anticipated Canadian albums of 2025, and the Halifax shoegazing alt-rockers will be bringing the new tunes on tour with them this summer.

PUP

House show, July 13



If you managed to score the coveted address for PUP's house show this Sunday — or tickets to any of the upcoming shows on the Toronto band's hometown takeover — consider yourself lucky!