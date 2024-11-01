Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band know how to put on a show, and sometimes that requires getting a little festive.

And if you're gonna get festive, Halloween is the time to do it (all love to Christmas). In Montreal last night, on Halloween, Bruce (who is not a billionaire, he'll have you know) and crew leaned into the mood with a high-energy cover of Ray Parker's 1984 hit "Ghostbusters."

The band took the stage amid some spooky smog and dimmed lights before ripping through the cover, and you can check it out below.