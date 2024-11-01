Watch Bruce Springsteen Cover "Ghostbusters" in Montreal

'Tis the season

BY Kaelen BellPublished Nov 1, 2024

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band know how to put on a show, and sometimes that requires getting a little festive.

And if you're gonna get festive, Halloween is the time to do it (all love to Christmas). In Montreal last night, on Halloween, Bruce (who is not a billionaire, he'll have you know) and crew leaned into the mood with a high-energy cover of Ray Parker's 1984 hit "Ghostbusters."

The band took the stage amid some spooky smog and dimmed lights before ripping through the cover, and you can check it out below.  

MusicNewsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

November 7, 2024

November 10, 2024

November 14, 2024

November 17, 2024

November 20, 2024

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage