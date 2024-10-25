Despite dropping her breakthrough album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess more than a year ago, Chappell Roan is undeniably taking her victory lap in 2024. From her NPR Tiny Desk to guesting on SNL, and between all the discourse she's churning out about the US government and the privacy of pop stars, as well as being hella gay, she's one-third of women ushering in the new era of high-profile pop. Her fame is only marginally second to the tallest diva on Earth: the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton.

Toronto's Junction triangle is home to one such articulated Amazon — "Bones" (he/him), as owner Samantha Fraser has dubbed the big boney gorl — who has dressed up as "Chappell Bone" for Halloween.

"We live on a really busy street, and we love to entertain the neighbourhood," Fraser told CBC, "When Home Depot came out with the 12-foot skeleton in 2020, we missed our opportunity, but we saw how much joy it brings people. ... We just decided that, 'Hey, we've got this big skeleton ... so, let's dress him up."

Last year, Bones went dressed as Bar-boo, and he's apparently a big Blue Jays fan.

Check out the giant Femur-ninomenon below.