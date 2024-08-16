Toronto hardcore punk staples S.H.I.T. have detailed their new album. For a Better World arrives October 18 through Iron Lung Records, and the single "Corporate Funded Killing Technology" is out now.

An announcement notes that the album shifts away from the chaotic noise of recent releases, returning the band to the "bouncy rhythms and earworm riffing" of their early EPs. While the riffs are the focus of the sound, there is some electronic noise mixed into the soundscape, while vocalist Ryan Tong is using fewer effects than before.

The album was recorded by Dylan Frankland, mixed by Jonah Falco (of Fucked Up and Jade Hairpins) and mastered by Arthur Rizk. It's available to pre-order here.

Hear "Corporate Funded Killing Technology," and see For a Better World's tracklist below that.

For a Better World:

1. Corporate Funded Killing Technology

2. Rotten Column

3. Terminal Democracy

4. Haunted

5. Imminent Destruction

6. KTF

7. Captive (In the Mutilated Vista)

