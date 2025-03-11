Billy Joel was supposed to perform in Toronto this week, with a massive Rogers Centre concert scheduled for Saturday (March 15) — but the show has now been postponed amidst the artist's recovery from surgery for an undisclosed medical condition.

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors," a statement shared to Joel's Instagram account explained, adding that the musician is expected to make a full recovery.

Joel himself added, "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

The tour will now resume on July 5 in Pittsburgh, PA, with the concerts in Toronto, Detroit, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Charlotte and Milwaukee rescheduled to later this year or 2026. All tickets will be valid for the new dates. Find them below, as well as the full statement from Joel's team.



Billy Joel 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

11/15 Detroit, MI - Ford Field *

03/14 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

04/10 Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome ~

05/22 Salt Lake City, UT - Rice Eccles Stadium ~

06/06 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

06/20 Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium

07/03 Charlotte, NC - Bank of American Stadium ~

TBD Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field ~

* with Stevie Nicks

~ with Sting