Billy Joel has announced his first Toronto performance in more than 11 years. He will perform at Rogers Centre on March 15, 2025.

This marks Joel's first Toronto performance since March 2014. Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. ET, with various presales starting October 21.

From the looks of things, this is a one-off show; Joel has a few US concerts scheduled for the coming months, but this isn't part of a full-blown tour — at least yet.