Tinashe Sets Release Date for New Album 'Quantum Baby,' Shares "Getting No Sleep"

After her recent single "Nasty" scored a very nice Billboard Hot 100 placement, Tinashe has shared another new song.

"Getting No Sleep" was co-written with producers Billy Lemos and Nosaj Thing, and can be heard alongside a music video in the player below. The latter previously worked with Tinashe on 2023 single "Talk to Me Nice."

A warning: the "Getting No Sleep" video may trigger seizures for viewers with photosensitive epilepsy.

Alongside "Getting No Sleep," Tinashe has confirmed that new album Quantum Baby will arrive August 16. Billed as the second part of a trilogy that began with last year's BB/Ang3l, the effort follows her recent Match My Freak remix EP, and you can find its cover artwork above.

"Quantum Baby is about getting to know me on a deeper level," the polymath shared in a press release. "It's about exploring who I am as a person and who I am as an artist. I've never been one to be put into a box, so the name 'Quantum Baby' encompasses all the different parts that make up who I am as a creative."

This year, Tinashe has also appeared on albums from Kaytranada and Machinedrum.