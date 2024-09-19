DJs around North America now have the chance to match Tinashe's freak on tour. The "Nasty" singer announced she is looking for a DJ to open for her at each stop of the Match My Freak tour, commencing in October.

In a September 17 post on X (formerly Twitter), Tinashe urged DJs to enter for a chance to perform as an opener for her upcoming North American tour. The contest is in partnership with SoundCloud, and hopefuls can enter by filling out a simple form along with a link to their SoundCloud profile. Applicants must be 21 or older, live within 50 miles (80.5 km) of the venue for their city's show and submit at least two weeks in advance of the tour date. Entries will be closed on November 25.

The 23-date Match My Freak tour kicks off on October 14 in Anaheim, CA, and makes its way to Canada with a November 10 show in Montreal and a Toronto stop on November 11.