Do you want Radiohead to reunite? If so, Thom Yorke "doesn't give a flying fuck."

Yorke made this blunt statement in an interview with Australian radio station Double J, with whom he spoke about his recent work fronting the Smile. When asked about fans speculating that Radiohead might reunite, Yorke said, "I am not aware of it, and don't really give a flying fuck."

He continued, "No offence to anyone, and, uh, thanks for caring. But I think we've earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else's historical idea of what we should be doing." Alrighty then!

Meanwhile, Yorke has been extremely productive with the Smile. And while that work hasn't been quite as universally revered as his work with Radiohead, he doesn't care about that either. "I don't think we feel the need to live up to anything," he said. "That feels like a non-problem. We are in this privileged position where we are still able to make music because of Radiohead, so no complaints."

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood recently said that Radiohead reunited in a practice space this summer, although he subsequently added that the band have "no plans" for any activity in 2025.