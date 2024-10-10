Never mind, false alarm — despite Radiohead having recently reunited in a practice space, guitarist Jonny Greenwood now says that the group have "no plans" to do anything together in 2025.

Speaking with NME, Greenwood was asked if the group were going to record or perform in 2025. He responded, "There are no plans — we've lots of individual projects going on at the moment."

On the bright side, Greenwood said that rehearsing with Radiohead this summer was "fun and natural."

It seems, then, that Greenwood and Yorke will continue to focus on their new project, the Smile. They just released their second album of 2024, Cutouts, although it's not quite as universally beloved as Radiohead.