8track playlist mainstays the Wombats are returning with their sixth album. Oh! The Ocean is set to arrive via AWAL on February 21.

The band chose from 50 songs, which they whittled down and brought to Echo Park, L.A., to record during six weeks of sessions. "I've been to many beaches and seas and coasts over the years but for some reason it felt like the first time I had ever seen it and was truly present," frontman Murph Murphy offered via press release "There was this revelation that I had been living a life caught up in my own head, or in some kind of racing helmet or with blinkers on. It was really a potent experience."

With the announcement, the Wombats have shared the lead single "Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come." Listen to it, and check out the tracklist for Oh! The Ocean below.



Oh! The Ocean:

1. Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come

2. Can't Say No

3. Blood on the Hospital Floor

4. Kate Moss

5. Gut Punch

6. My Head Is Not My Friend

7. I Love America and She Hates Me

8. The World's Not Out to Get Me, I Am

9. Grim Reaper

10. Reality Is a Wild Ride

11. Swerve (101)

12. Lobster