Ahead of releasing new album Humanhood on January 17 via Next Door Records, Toronto's Tamara Lindeman — a.k.a. the Weather Station — has mapped out a massive international tour that includes a handful of stops in Canada.
Starting 2025 off fresh after the record's release, Lindeman will bring Humanhood to the UK and Europe beginning on January 18 with a handful of record store performances across England. The North American leg starts March 27 in Montreal, after which she'll move south of the border for coast-to-coast US shows through till May, with dips back into Canada coming in Victoria and Vancouver (May 15 and 16, respectively), Ottawa (June 5) and a hometown Toronto show on June 6 for the tour-ender.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 22), at 10 a.m. local time.
Lindeman has also shared another preview of the album in new single "Window," which arrives alongside a Philippe Léonard-directed video. Watch that below, where you can also find the Weather Station's 2025 tour itinerary.
The Weather Station 2025 Tour Dates:
01/18 Birmingham, UK - HMV Birmingham
01/19 Bristol, UK - RT Bristol
01/20 Liverpool, UK - RT Liverpool
01/21 Leeds, UK - Jumbo Leeds
01/22 Nottingham, UK - RT Nottingham
01/23 London, UK - Rough Trade East
02/26 Hamburg, Germany- Nochtspeicher
02/27 Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Studie 2
02/28 Berlin, Germany- Silent Green
03/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin
03/03 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique / Museum
03/04 Paris, France - Point Ephemere
03/06 Brighton, UK - CHALK
03/07 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
03/08 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
03/10 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's
03/11 Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall
03/12 Bristol, UK - The Fleece
03/13 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
03/27 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
03/28 Boston, MA - Sinclair
03/29 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
03/30 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
04/01 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
04/02 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/04 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
04/05 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis
04/06 Durham, NC - Motorco
04/07 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
04/08 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
04/10 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
04/11 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
04/12 Iowa City, IA - Hancher
04/13 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe Back Room
05/08 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
05/10 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
05/12 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
05/13 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
05/15 Victoria, BC - Hollywood Theatre
05/16 Vancouver, BC - Capital Ballroom
05/17 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
06/05 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
06/06 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall