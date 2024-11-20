Ahead of releasing new album Humanhood on January 17 via Next Door Records, Toronto's Tamara Lindeman — a.k.a. the Weather Station — has mapped out a massive international tour that includes a handful of stops in Canada.

Starting 2025 off fresh after the record's release, Lindeman will bring Humanhood to the UK and Europe beginning on January 18 with a handful of record store performances across England. The North American leg starts March 27 in Montreal, after which she'll move south of the border for coast-to-coast US shows through till May, with dips back into Canada coming in Victoria and Vancouver (May 15 and 16, respectively), Ottawa (June 5) and a hometown Toronto show on June 6 for the tour-ender.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 22), at 10 a.m. local time.

Lindeman has also shared another preview of the album in new single "Window," which arrives alongside a Philippe Léonard-directed video. Watch that below, where you can also find the Weather Station's 2025 tour itinerary.



The Weather Station 2025 Tour Dates:

01/18 Birmingham, UK - HMV Birmingham

01/19 Bristol, UK - RT Bristol

01/20 Liverpool, UK - RT Liverpool

01/21 Leeds, UK - Jumbo Leeds

01/22 Nottingham, UK - RT Nottingham

01/23 London, UK - Rough Trade East

02/26 Hamburg, Germany- Nochtspeicher

02/27 Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Studie 2

02/28 Berlin, Germany- Silent Green

03/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin

03/03 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique / Museum

03/04 Paris, France - Point Ephemere

03/06 Brighton, UK - CHALK

03/07 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

03/08 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

03/10 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

03/11 Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

03/12 Bristol, UK - The Fleece

03/13 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

03/27 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

03/28 Boston, MA - Sinclair

03/29 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

03/30 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

04/01 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

04/02 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/04 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

04/05 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

04/06 Durham, NC - Motorco

04/07 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

04/08 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

04/10 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

04/11 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

04/12 Iowa City, IA - Hancher

04/13 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe Back Room

05/08 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

05/10 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

05/12 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/13 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/15 Victoria, BC - Hollywood Theatre

05/16 Vancouver, BC - Capital Ballroom

05/17 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

06/05 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

06/06 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall