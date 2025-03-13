You can't make this stuff up, folks: Lizzo's latest single is called "Still Bad."

Yup! Following some reputation-marring accusations and lawsuits, the pop star returned two weeks ago with the awful "Love in Real Life" — a self-empowering rock crossover that performed so badly commercially that it failed to chart at all (even "Woman's World" managed No. 63 on the Hot 100).

After such an undeniable flop, that makes the title of "Still Bad" such an easily avoidable self-own. It's a disco number full of the expected "throw my phone away" feel-good messaging.

The album Love in Real Life is out sometime soon.