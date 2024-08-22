Celebrating two decades together as a band, the Sheepdogs have announced today's surprise new EP Paradise Alone, which arrives independently as the debut release for their own Right On Records label (with distribution via The Orchard).

Recorded with Grammy-winning engineer Matt Ross-Sprang, the five-track collection marks a new era for the Saskatoon-formed rockers; according to press notes, they have plans to "eschew the traditional album cycle and deliver shorter, razor-sharp collections of music on their own schedule." The EP follows their 2022 record, Outta Sight, which they put out through Warner Music.

In addition to their newfound independence and Paradise Alone, the Sheepdogs have shared a visualizer for lead single "Take Me for a Ride." Frontman Ewan Currie said of the '70s glam-stomp track, "That one's just a good old fashioned, dumb rock song, which is one of my favourite things. If a song makes me feel like I'm driving in the car with the windows down, that's a good start to an album to me."

Listen to "Take Me for a Ride" below, and the full EP on your streaming service of choice. Physical copies are available for pre-order here.