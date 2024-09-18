Last year, the Hidden Cameras celebrated the 20th anniversary of their album The Smell of Our Own. Now, they're doing the same for their 2004 album Mississauga Goddam, which is being reissued on October 11 through Rough Trade Recordings.

The deluxe reissue more than doubles the 11-song tracklist, adding 12 bonus cuts including outtakes, demos, radio sessions and concert recordings. To mark the occasion, the Hidden Cameras have shared a live video of the outtake "High Upon the Church Grounds," plus an upgraded HD video for "I Believe in the Good of Life." Check those out below.

Hidden Cameras leader Joel Gibb said in a statement, "I'm so happy to finally make this live recording and video available of 'High Upon the Church Grounds' as it encapsulates the essence of what we were doing in 2002 perfectly. The song was written in Vienna as I was backpacking across Europe before I started a band or even performed live ever. It was written with the idea of a large band performing alongside me with „drums and bombs blowing up and about" and a choir chanting as 'saints' - a seemingly never-ending song that starts as a humble folk song and ends as a bombastic krautrock anthem. A song about the church performed in the church at the turn of the millennium. This particular performance was in the chapel at Old Vic in the University of Toronto. We blew their fuse with all the gear and lights we were using during the soundcheck. This was also the performance that Geoff and Jeanette (from Rough Trade) attended and signed us shortly thereafter."

The reissue of Mississauga Goddam is available to preorder here.



Mississauga Goddam:

1. Doot Doot Plot

2. Builds the Bone

3. Fear Is On

4. That's When the Ceremony Starts

5. I Believe in the Good of Life

6. In the Union of Wine

7. Music Is My Boyfriend

8. Bboy

9. We Oh We

10. I Want Another Enema

11. Mississauga Goddam

12. High Upon the Church Grounds

13. I Burn My Seed

14. Music Is My Boyfriend (CBC Session)

15. Builds The Bone (CBC Session)

16. Fear Is On (4 Track Demo)

17. Steal All You Can Motherfucker

18. Divide

19. Dunes

20. Music Is My Boyfriend (4 Track Demo)

21. I Believe in the Good Of Life (4 Track Demo)

22. Bboy (4 Track Demo)

23.High Upon the Church Grounds (Live at the Old Vic)