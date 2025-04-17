Hamilton heroes the Dirty Nil have announced their forthcoming new album, previewed today by lead single "Gallop of the Hounds."

Described in press notes as "something rawer and more stripped-down," the band's fifth studio album The Lash arrives July 25 through Dine Alone Records. The follow-up to 2023's Free Rein to Passions came together in just over two weeks alongside producer/engineer Vince Solveri after Luke Bentham drew inspiration from a trip to the Vatican.

"I was in a very dusty part of the basement, and they had these crazy bronze reliefs that were some of the most brutal things I've ever seen," the singer-guitarist said in a release. "There was a particular one called The Horrors of War. It was two guys fighting over a knife. That image ended up guiding a lot of this record." Bandmate Kyle Fisher jokingly added, "I've been telling people that this is Luke's therapy record."

The Lash sees the songwriter's usual happy-go-lucky romanticism traded in for a cathartic airing of grievances, evidenced by the searing lead track "Gallop of the Hounds." Of the single, Bentham explained, "The verses are very celebratory, but then the chorus is about that sinking feeling that's waiting for you."

Listen to "Gallop of the Hounds" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



The Lash:

1. Gallop of the Hounds

2. Fail in Time

3. That Don't Mean It Won't Sting

4. Rock N' Roll Band

5. This Is Me Warning Ya

6. Do You Want Me?

7. Spider Dream

8. They Won't Beat Us

9. Hero Narrative

10. I Was a Henchman

