After nine years with Waterford, MI-formed melodic death metallers the Black Dahlia Murder, guitarist Brandon Ellis has announced his departure from the band.

"I have recently parted ways with the Black Dahlia Murder," he wrote in a statement. "I'm grateful for my nine years spent with this iconic band, and to have had the rare honour of making music with the legendary Trevor Strnad. I'm proud of my contributions to the band's legacy and of all that we've accomplished together."

Ellis continued, "Unfortunately, the time has come that I must close this chapter and begin the next. I'd like to thank the fans for the mountains of support they've afforded us all over the years, and I wish the band the best in all future endeavours."

The guitarist entered the fold in 2016 after former guitarist Ryan Knift left. After Strnad's death in 2022, the band made the tough decision to carry on in his absence, with co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over lead vocals and Knight returning.

This lineup released Servitude last year, and have been touring extensively in support of the record — although Eschbach recently announced that the Black Dahlia Murder were postponing their South American tour dates so he can focus on his health. Read Ellis's full statement below.