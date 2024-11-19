In a world that has had a Daisy Jones & the Six TV series living in it for over a year now, the source material for the book somehow still hasn't been given the documentary treatment. Until now! Since a Broken Social Scene documentary was already announced last month, you know I must be talking about the turbulent, twisted personal lives and interpersonal relationships — and remarkably timeless music — of Fleetwood Mac.

Director Frank Marshall (The Beach Boys) is set to helm the yet-untitled, full-length authorized project for Apple, which will feature new interviews with the core surviving members of the band: Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. The film will also include other never-before-seen footage, as well as both new and archival interviews with the late Christine McVie, who died in 2022.

"I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about," Marshall said in a statement. "Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it."

While Nicks confirmed earlier this year that there was "no chance" of the band getting back together in any way without McVie, they spent over five decades together since their '70s heyday. From falling in and out of love with each other to coping with the lifestyle of rock 'n' roll excess that came along with their massive fame, it's a story we all feel like we already kind of know — but we're finally going to get it in their own words.