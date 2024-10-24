Pop music these days is filled with tedious "lore" involving tabloid breakups and rumoured rivalries between stars. But Stevie Nicks has a message for modern pop artists (and specifically Katy Perry): get off the internet and all those rivalries will go away.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Nicks revealed that, although she has an iPhone, she simply uses it as a camera and it's not connected to the internet.

"About 10 years ago, Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they were," Nicks added. "I said, 'Well, I wouldn't know because I'm not on the internet.' She said, 'So, who are your rivals?' I just looked at her. It was my steely look. I said, 'Katy, I don't have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody's competing. Get off the internet and you won't have rivals either.'"

Of course, it's rather ironic to report Nicks's comments via the internet — but there's no question that unplugging from the internet will greatly reduce petty rivalries, as well as end the toxic stan culture that causes fans to bombard music critics who point out when pop albums kinda suck.

It's also worth mentioning that, despite Nicks's assertion that she doesn't have rivals, her own band, Fleetwood Mac, famously had a tempestuous career full of feuds, interpersonal drama and fallings-out (as recently as 2021).