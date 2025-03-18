After a few EPs, goth-y shoegazers Softcult have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming debut album.

A press release notes that this tour follows six months spent in a home studio, where twins Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn made their debut full-length.

The schedule runs through the late spring into the beginning of summer, and includes six Canadian shows followed by a run in the US. See the itinerary below.

Mercedes said in a statement, "We're excited to finally play some new songs from our upcoming record, especially at a time where the need for community, equality, and solidarity is more important than ever. These songs are some of our favourites that we've ever written, speaking on issues that are very important to us, and we can't wait to share them with you all."

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 21) through the band's website.

Softcult 2025 Tour Dates:

05/29 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

05/30 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

05/31 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

06/01 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe

06/03 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

06/04 London, ON - Rum Runner

06/06 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

06/07 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

06/08 Columbus, OH - Skully's

06/10 Nashville, TN - The End

06/11 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at the Masquerade

06/13 Tampa, FL - Crowbar

06/14 Orlando, FL - Conduit

06/15 Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

06/17 Carrboro, NC - Local 506

06/18 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

06/19 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

06/21 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

06/22 Boston, MA - The Middle East