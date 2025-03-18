After a few EPs, goth-y shoegazers Softcult have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming debut album.
A press release notes that this tour follows six months spent in a home studio, where twins Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn made their debut full-length.
The schedule runs through the late spring into the beginning of summer, and includes six Canadian shows followed by a run in the US. See the itinerary below.
Mercedes said in a statement, "We're excited to finally play some new songs from our upcoming record, especially at a time where the need for community, equality, and solidarity is more important than ever. These songs are some of our favourites that we've ever written, speaking on issues that are very important to us, and we can't wait to share them with you all."
Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 21) through the band's website.
Softcult 2025 Tour Dates:
05/29 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
05/30 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
05/31 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club
06/01 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe
06/03 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
06/04 London, ON - Rum Runner
06/06 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
06/07 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
06/08 Columbus, OH - Skully's
06/10 Nashville, TN - The End
06/11 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at the Masquerade
06/13 Tampa, FL - Crowbar
06/14 Orlando, FL - Conduit
06/15 Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
06/17 Carrboro, NC - Local 506
06/18 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
06/19 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
06/21 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
06/22 Boston, MA - The Middle East