Ontario-based siblings Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn have been regularly kicking out wonderfully grungy, unflinching shoegaze tracks as Softcult since 2021. Now, they've finally announced their highly anticipated debut full-length album, previewed today by new single "16/25."

When a Flower Doesn't Grow arrives January 30, 2026, via Easy Life Records. It follows a handful of EPs — including last year's Heaven, 2023's see you in the dark and 2022's Year of the Snake — and features recent singles "Naive" and "Pill to Swallow" among its 10 tracks.

"The truth is, nothing can thrive in an environment where it is stifled," Mercedes reflected in a press release, having ended a nine-year relationship and come out as queer during the project's genesis. "We can't flourish in environments that are oppressive. We need the world around us to be an environment that encourages us to grow."

"The person I portrayed myself to be on stage was not the same person making the decisions that governed my life," she continued. "I was root bound. I was disappearing, shrinking, withering away… and I felt ashamed of it."

Of the album's blistering latest single, Mercedes added, "It points out the double-standards and impossible expectations the patriarchy places on young women in our society, and the cognitive dissonance that older men who prey on young female targets perpetuate while trying to possess and control them." Watch the "16/25" music video below, where you'll also find the When a Flower Doesn't Grow tracklist details.



When a Flower Doesn't Grow:

1. Intro

2. Pill to Swallow

3. Naive

4. 16/25

5. She Said, He Said

6. Hurt Me

7. I Held You Like Glass

8. Queen of Nothing

9. Tired!

10. Not Sorry

11. When a Flower Doesn't Grow

