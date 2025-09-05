Despite not being considered a part of summer, technically speaking, September manages to cram all of the hot months' activity into the already-busy back-to-school season. Needless to say, there's a lot going on right now — and our playlist of the week's best new Canadian music is no exception, with a chock-full edition of soundtrack options to get you through navigating all of these social events.

Softcult have announced their highly anticipated debut album, and if latest track "6/15" and its distortion-filled takedown of predatory men is any indication, we're in for an absolute treat. Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is also previewing her new record, taking a new wave turn on lead single "Murder of Crows." Meanwhile, Charlotte Cardin is back with a Francophone bop, and knitting assure us they aren't ready to "Fold" just yet.

This week in album releases, we have new LPs from the Lifers (Honesty), Altered by Mom, Avenoir, Justin Bieber and more.

Elsewhere, Vanity Mirror usher in their Super Fluff Forever era, Babygirl help you manifest that "All Is Well," and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante joins forces with Poppy and Amy Lee as the metal Powerpuff Girls. Plus, Cat Clyde makes her Concord Records debut, and Neil Young releases his anti-Trump anthem "Big Crime" on streaming.

Let the momentum of some great new music carry you through the month with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



