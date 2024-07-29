Last week, Slash shared the devastating news that his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, had "passed away peacefully in Los Angeles" on July 19. The musician also announced the cancellation of the next four concerts of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T Blues Festival summer tour, which resumed last night (July 28) at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

With the loss still weighing heavy on his mind, the Guns N' Roses guitarist took to Instagram to share a photo of Knight, who was the daughter of his current partner Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, as well as a heartfelt tribute.

"My heart is permanently fractured," Slash wrote. "I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

Many of the artist's music industry friends and colleagues offered their condolences and support in the comments section, including Lenny Kravitz, Tom Morello, Fergie, John 5, Chris Daughtry and more. See the post below.