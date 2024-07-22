Slash has cancelled four tour dates following the death of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight.

In an announcement on Instagram, the guitarist revealed that his 25-year-old stepdaughter had "passed away peacefully in Los Angeles" this past Friday (July 19).

Shortly before posting about Lucy-Bleu's death, he called off four dates on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour "due to unforeseen circumstances." This includes three Midwest American dates, plus a Canadian show at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Saturday (July 27)

The tour is scheduled to resume on Sunday (July 28) in Toronto at Budweiser Stage.

See his message about Lucy-Bleu below, along with the confirmation about the cancelled tour dates.