Sky Ferreira Was Two Hours Late for Show, Performed in the Dark and Repeatedly Apologized

As the wait for Masochism continues, Sky Ferreira celebrated the 10th anniversary of her only full-length, 2013's Night Time, My Time, with a performance that was reportedly riddled with issues, resulting in the singer repeatedly apologizing to the crowd.

The show took place at Los Angeles, CA's Wiltern Theatre. According to social media posts from attendees, she arrived on stage two hours late and performed most of the set completely in the dark (before reportedly turning the lights on right at the end of the set). She reportedly told the crowd that she had planned a light show that the venue was unable to accommodate.

She also reportedly performed songs multiple times without explanation; on setlist.fm, only "24 Hours" is listed twice, although tweets suggest that there were other songs performed more than once. According to one fan, "Her crowd work was just saying 'I'm sorry' in between muttering a whole bunch of nonsense."

See clips of the show below, along with some attendees' accounts of what happened.