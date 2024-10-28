The wait for Sky Ferreira's second album has been protracted, to say the least, with repeated delays and a "Free Sky Ferreira" campaign that culminated in Capitol Records quietly removing her from its website. Now, Ferreira has shared her own account of what happened, claiming that she got dropped via an automated email on the 10th anniversary of 2013's Night Time, My Time.

Speaking on Talkhouse's How Long Gone podcast, she said, "Capitol Records dropped me on the 10-year anniversary of my album, which is crazy. They sent me an automated email and it was at midnight, so it was definitely deliberate."

When asked if she thought the timing was a coincidence, she responded, "No, definitely not. On a Sunday? At midnight? I don't think so." She added, "I didn't hear from them for like almost two years or something before. And I had been trying. It's like they waited 10 years on purpose."

She claimed that she "made about 10" albums in her time with Capitol, even though only one was released, so she's now in the process of "figuring out how to get some of the music back." Maybe this means we'll finally hear Masochism?