Shania Twain reunited with an old friend onstage over the weekend during a performance in Newfoundland — a get-together four decades in the making.

On social media, the singer shared a clip from her performance at the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John's, NL, during which she introduced her audience to a woman named Gloria, whom she had met on her first tour of Eastern Canada.

"I came to Newfoundland & Labrador with my band Flirt some 40 years ago — it was my first ever tour of the East Coast and my first ever time away from home," Twain recalled in the caption. "During that tour, I met Gloria, a local girl who took care of me and showed me around, and last night, all these years later, we were reunited. The hospitality and sentiment of Newfies is unmatched — thank you for, once again, showing me such a warm welcome!"

Twain shared with her crowd how she still has a Polaroid photo of Gloria and herself hanging out during said tour stop, explaining, "Listen, so, on these tours when you're the only girl in the band, you never meet any girls. The only girls you meet are the girls that are trying to hook up with the band. And so it was just very odd that I met a girlfriend, someone that I connected with, who wasn't out to jump one of the guys."

Gloria shared with Twain that she still lives in the same home the pre-fame singer stayed at those decades ago, while the songwriter recalled Gloria taking her to the beach — where the ocean water turned out to be colder than expected.

"The funny thing is that I'm still doing exactly the same thing as I did when I met you," Twain said. "I'm still in Newfoundland on a stage singing."

Last year, Twain shared sixth studio album Queen of Me. So far, Twain's 2024 has seen her join the judges' panel of Canada's Got Talent, appear on the Twisters soundtrack, get her own Barbie doll and release a new greatest hits compilation.