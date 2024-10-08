Buzzy Bay Area hardcore band Scowl have been announced as the latest act signed to Dead Oceans — news they're sharing alongside the release of "Special," their first single for the label.

Produced by Will Yip, "Special" follows the group's acclaimed 2023 Psychic Dance Routine EP. "Originally [guitarist] Malachi [Greene] sent in the demo while we were touring the UK," vocalist Kat Moss said of the new track. "Cole [Gilbert] added his flare on drums, Bailey [Lupo] directed the bridge, and finally Mikey [Bifolco] cooked up his leads."

She continued, "'Special' is a kamikaze. The lyrics are about threatening the audience by asking, 'What do you really want?" in clear desperation to answer my own question, 'What do I really want?' But the answer is simple, I want to feel alive."

Hear pummelling riffs and danceability collide in "Special" below.