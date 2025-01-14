Samia has returned with news of the follow-up to 2023's Honey — Bloodless is arriving April 25 via Grand Jury, and you can watch the video for lead single "Bovine Excision" (now that's a title) today.

Recorded in North Carolina and Minneapolis, Bloodless was created alongside co-producers Caleb Wright and Jake Luppen, and songwriting partners Christian Lee Hutson and Raffaela.

"I was drawn to the phenomenon of bloodless cattle mutilation as a metaphor for self-extraction — this clinical pursuit of emptiness," Samia said of "Bovine Excision." "It's easier to be what someone wants you to be if you give as little as possible."

"Bovine Excision" is sweeping and twangy, and it comes attached to a video directed by Sarah Ritter.

Check out the video, plus the album's tracklist, below.



Bloodless:

1. Biscuits Intro

2. Bovine Excision

3. Hole in a Frame

4. Lizard

5. Dare

6. Fair Game

7. Spine Oil

8. Craziest Person

9. Sacred

10. Carousel

11. Proof

12. North Poles

13. Pants