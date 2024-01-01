Located in the Blumenthal Building in Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles cultural district, Le Studio TD took over the former L'Astral performance hall in 2022. The venue can hold up to 600 people in a single event, and has become a popular venue for both local and international acts.

In addition to giving up-and-coming artists the opportunity to perform, the venue also hosts a series called Série Libre presented by TD, a three-part project that offers artists free access to Le Studio TD to record video material, a concert, and a professional recording of a song.

Canadian acts, including Joel Plaskett, Valley, Tenille Townes, William Prince and Nemahsis, have hit the stage at Le Studio TD, in addition to headlining performances from Lizzy McAlpine, Allison Russell and Samia.