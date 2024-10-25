Already the author of a Big Book of Beautiful Bass, Rush's Geddy Lee will soon publish a new tome about his sizeable collection of baseball memorabilia.

Retail listings have emerged online for a new release authored by Lee titled 72 Stories, set for release on May 13, 2025, via HarperCollins.

72 Stories was previously a limited edition release gifted to select winning bidders in Lee's 2023 memorabilia auction of items from his massive collection.

The auction guide noted that the "beautifully photographed" book focuses on collected items that were among the Rush member's favourites.

Speaking with Illinois Entertainer magazine ahead of the auction last year, Lee divulged of 72 Stories, "It's a collection of stories from some of my favourite items in my collection. Maybe I'll release it on opening day next year, I don't know. ... [The book] came together in a relatively painless way. I wrote it with my co-writer, Daniel Richler. Richard Sibbald, who shot the Big Beautiful Book of Bass, took the photographs. They're absolutely stunning. ... So, there is a book, and I'm really pleased with it. I'm trying to get it printed now, in time for the auction."

72 Stories would mark Lee's third book, following last year's memoir My Effin' Life.

Earlier this year, Lee reissued his first and only solo album, My Favourite Headache.