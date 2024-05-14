Rise Against Plot North American Tour

Rise Against have announced a headlining tour of North America taking place this fall, and there's a Canadian stop along the way.
The trek kicks off in Denver on October 14, with shows across the states including Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta and plenty more. Though the band haven't scheduled a Toronto show while they're on the Eastern Seaboard, they have booked a gig in Vancouver. They'll head to the city on November 16, ahead of the tour concluding in Del Mar, CA, on the 22nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time.
"We can't wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends," the band said in a release. "Since we'll be playing some venues we haven't played in a while, we thought we'd also dust off some songs we haven't played in some time."
The band's latest remains 2021's Nowhere Generation, which got a tagalong five-song EP, Nowhere Generation II, in 2022.
Though the fall tour only has one Canadian stop, you can catch Rise Against at FEQ, Sonic Temple Festival, Festivoix, Soif de Musique and more this summer.
Rise Against 2024 Tour Dates:
10/14 Denver, CO - The Fillmore
10/16 St. Louis MO - The Pageant
10/18 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
10/19 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/20 Cleveland, OH - Agora
10/22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theater
10/23 Portland, ME - State Theatre
10/24 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
10/26 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/27 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
10/28 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
10/30 Richmond, VA - The National
11/01 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
11/02 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11/04 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
11/05 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/07 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
11/08 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/09 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/11 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
11/13 Boise, ID - Revolution
11/15 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/16 Vancouver, BC - Harbour
11/17 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
11/19 Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre Berkeley
11/20 Anaheim, CA - HOB
11/22 Del Mar, CA - The Sound