Rise Against Plot North American Tour

Rise Against have announced a headlining tour of North America taking place this fall, and there's a Canadian stop along the way.

The trek kicks off in Denver on October 14, with shows across the states including Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta and plenty more. Though the band haven't scheduled a Toronto show while they're on the Eastern Seaboard, they have booked a gig in Vancouver. They'll head to the city on November 16, ahead of the tour concluding in Del Mar, CA, on the 22nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

"We can't wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends," the band said in a release. "Since we'll be playing some venues we haven't played in a while, we thought we'd also dust off some songs we haven't played in some time."

The band's latest remains 2021's Nowhere Generation, which got a tagalong five-song EP, Nowhere Generation II, in 2022.

Though the fall tour only has one Canadian stop, you can catch Rise Against at FEQ, Sonic Temple Festival, Festivoix, Soif de Musique and more this summer.

Rise Against 2024 Tour Dates:

10/14 Denver, CO - The Fillmore

10/16 St. Louis MO - The Pageant

10/18 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

10/19 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/20 Cleveland, OH - Agora

10/22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theater

10/23 Portland, ME - State Theatre

10/24 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

10/26 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/27 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

10/28 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

10/30 Richmond, VA - The National

11/01 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

﻿11/02 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/04 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

11/05 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/07 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

11/08 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/09 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/11 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

11/13 Boise, ID - Revolution

11/15 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/16 Vancouver, BC - Harbour

11/17 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/19 Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre Berkeley

11/20 Anaheim, CA - HOB

11/22 Del Mar, CA - The Sound