After joining the lineup of Oro-Medonte's All Your Friends Fest alongside the likes of Rise Against, Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan and more, Underoath have now unveiled details of their new album The Place After This One, arriving March 28 via MNRK Heavy.

The formerly Christian metalcore troupe are said to distill a "crystalline vision blending hard rock, electronic experimentation, guttural screams and anthemic, call-to-arms choruses" on the record.

Guitarist Tim McTague elaborated:

The Place After This One is a multi-faceted idea. The fact that we grew up so sheltered and spiritual, and are trying to reconcile how we grew up against what we see now in the new age. Underoath, albeit intact and the same, is simultaneously so different. Our band has gone through a lot of chaos. I think there's something beautiful about the idea of not just abandoning everything when things get weird. Whether it be your faith, or your band, or your marriage, or your relationships. The idea that there is a place after this one, even if it's with the same people or it's with the same God, or it's with the same town. Things compound when it's good, and you just cut out the things that are bad.

Today, they preview the effort with "All the Love Is Gone," which arrives alongside a music video. As per vocalist Spencer Chamberlain, the song is "one of the most out-there ... we've ever written. We really wanted to create a track that was drum-and-bass-driven, kind of in the vein of the Prodigy, the Chemical Brothers, Noisia, etc. We also pulled elements from Justice and the Streets."

He added:

Lyrically, I wrote it from the place I used to go whenever something went wrong in my life, which I think we can all relate to. It's a place I now consciously avoid when things fall apart. But it's that moment when everything in your life has fallen apart, you're at the bar, and you just don't care anymore. Maybe it's the end of a relationship, the loss of a friend or family member, or you just got fired—whatever it may be, we've all had a night like this. It's a scary feeling, and it's a place I never want to go back to, but that's the song in a nutshell. It's pretty on the nose, so to speak, but I felt like I needed to write it down to remind myself to never go there again.

Hear "All the Love Is Gone" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



The Place After This One:

1. Generation No Surrender

2. Devil

3. Loss

4. Survivor's Guilt

5. All the Love Is Gone

6. And Then There Was Nothing

7. Teeth

8. Shame

9. Spinning in Place

10. Vultures (feat. Troy Sanders of Mastodon)

11. Cannibal

12. Outsider