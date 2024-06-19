Peep Noel Gallagher's Handwriting on Manchester City's New Jerseys

Noel Gallagher won't show his sportsmanship by doing the Poznan, but will show love to his treasured team, Manchester City, by making his handwriting the font of their new kit.

The mardy man collaborated with the Premier League team, coming up with his own font by writing out every teammate's name and number. The font will be used on the player's jerseys, and will be worn at every Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup match in the 2024–25 season.

"Our 2024/25 Home shirt is designed with Manchester in its fabric featuring threads of 0161 in the trim — a reference to the area code that gives a sense of belonging to all who call Manchester home," a press release on Man City's website reads.

The new jerseys will also be available for fans to purchase, as Puma is releasing them to the public in a limited edition home kit. Check out the design below.