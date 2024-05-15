Noel Gallagher Defends Not Doing the Poznań at Manchester City Game

Ever the old man to yell at cloud, Noel Gallagher's latest mard is with the fans of his favourite Premier football team, Manchester City.

After a 4–0 win against Fulham on Saturday (May 11), the entire Craven Cottage stadium erupted in the Poznań — a dance-like tradition where everyone turns their back from the field, links arms and jumps around. Gallagher is apparently above this, and video footage shows him pouting whilst everyone around him is celebrating.

After the footage made the rounds and Liam Gallagher called out his "poor behaviour," Noel took to talkSPORT to defend his disaffected sportsmanship. "I have to say, in my defence, on Saturday I was still feeling the effects of a rather spectacular night out," he said. "So even if I wanted to join in the Poznań, I don't think I would have been able to."

So even if he wasn't feeling a bit sickly, he still thinks he's better than people just trying to have a little fun. Go sports!

Watch the clip of a grumpy Gallagher, as well as his defensive interview below.