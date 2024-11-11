Call it troubled water under the bridge: Art Garfunkel has shared that he recently reunited with Paul Simon after years apart.

The songwriter made the revelation in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, alongside his son, Art Garfunkel Jr. The two recently delivered duets album Father and Son via BMG.

"I actually had lunch with Paul a couple of weeks back. First time we'd been together in many years," Garfunkel recalled. "I looked at Paul and said, 'What happened? Why haven't we seen each other?' Paul mentioned an old interview where I said some stuff."

It was possible Simon was referencing a 2015 interview Garfunkel gave to the Telegraph, in which he called his songwriting partner a "monster," "idiot," and a "jerk" in addition to believing he had a Napoleon complex.

"I cried when he told me how much I had hurt him," Garfunkel shared, further reflecting, "Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake up the nice guy image of Simon & Garfunkel. Y'know what? I was a fool!"

Garfunkel added that he and Simon have made plans to meet again: "Will Paul bring his guitar? Who knows. For me, it was about wanting to make amends before it's too late. It felt like we were back in a wonderful place. As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug."

Of his father's relationship with Simon, Garfunkel Jr. told The Times, "They've had their ups and downs over the years, but after the meeting, Dad was so happy. He called me and said, 'Paul's my brother; he's family.'

"I do think there is a possibility of them getting together musically. I'm speaking hypothetically here, but maybe a big TV/charity event. And with a bit of encouragement from their peers in the music industry, that could lead to some new material. A new generation discovering the beautiful music they make together."

Last month, Simon shared he was "optimistic" about returning to the stage after retiring from touring in 2018.

In 2023, he sold a "substantial stake" in his Simon & Garfunkel royalties, following the 2021 sale of his publishing catalogue.